Long-Term Care Facility Vaccine Data Tracked

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas Launches Online Dashboard to Track Vaccination Data Among Healthcare Personnel in Long-Term Care Facilities. TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE) have collaborated to create an online dashboard that makes it easier for the public to track vaccination rates among healthcare personnel in the state’s long-term care facilities (LTCFs) in anticipation of the federal regulation requiring staff vaccinations within the nation’s more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-participating nursing homes.

