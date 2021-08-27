Long-Term Care Facility Vaccine Data Tracked

The coronavirus pandemic has made it clear that we need to expand and invest in home and community-based services and strengthen our home care work force. From Toledo to Pittsburgh, Dayton to Scranton, and communities big and small all across our states and the entire country, home care workers are doing some of the toughest and most vital work there is. Yet, all too often they are paid poverty wages for the hard work they do every day. Furthermore, too many of the people they serve — seniors and some of the most vulnerable in our society — cannot access or afford the care they need in their homes and communities.