6 Players to Watch in Lions final Preseason Game

Alrighty everyone, it's that time. We've got this one preseason matchup and then after that, it's all over. The question remains: who gets in, who's out, who's on the bubble, and who's leaving it? Of course, we'll dive into the major roles each player may possess heading into this game which is under an hour away. Who do you have placed at each role? Let me know, and allow me to tell you who I believe fits into each of these categories below.