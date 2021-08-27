Here's Why Halo Infinite Should Be Delayed to 2022
At long last, 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios announced this week that Halo Infinite would be launching at the end of this year on December 8th. For a game that was first announced by Xbox all the way back at E3 2018 and was originally slated to launch alongside the Xbox Series X at the tail end of 2020, this launch date is one that many fans, myself included, have been waiting a long time to finally see come about. Despite the excitement that I should feel about Halo Infinite finally having a release date, though, I can't help but feel like the game needs some more time in the oven.comicbook.com
