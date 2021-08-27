New Pokemon Snap Wiki Guide

The Pokemon Trading Card Game may finally be getting its own mobile app. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company officially announced "Fusion Strike," a new card set due for release in November. However, eagle-eyed fans noted that the product packaging mockups released to retailers contained mention of "Pokemon TCG Live," a new kind of app. Every booster pack will contain a code for the Pokemon TCG Live app instead of the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online, a web service that allows for digital play and collecting of cards. Previously, these codes could be used to unlock free packs in Pokemon Trading Card Game Online, which suggests that this service is either getting updated or being replaced by the new Pokemon TCG Live app.
