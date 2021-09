If you’ve been dying for old school survival horror, like the good ole days of Silent Hill, you might want to check out Tormented Souls. Tormented Souls blends everything we love about old-school horror so masterfully it’s been the most fun experience I’ve had in a very long time. Let me say this first: Tormented Souls isn’t for everyone. If you grew up with the thrills of the original Resident Evil, or were scared in Silent Hill, then Tormented Souls is 100% the game for you. If you look at Dad and ask why he likes old clunky games, this one is probably not your style.