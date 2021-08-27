Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Preseason game between Saints, Cardinals canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans canceled its preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals as the state braces for Hurricane Ida. The game was scheduled for Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. "Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team's leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm," a statement from the Saints says.

