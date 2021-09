With a potent attack, a stout defense and a deep roster, the Bayonne girls soccer team raced out to a perfect 8-0 start to a pandemic-shortened season last year, outscoring opponents 50-4 in that span. But once again, the Bees found themselves face to face with perennial county champion Kearny, winners of every single Hudson County Tournament since it started in 2009, including eight championship victories over Bayonne. Even though the Bees played them tough, fighting to a 1-1 halftime tie, the Kardinals eventually prevailed 4-2 in the de facto county final.