Lisa Plocharczyk, 39, passed away at her home in Middletown on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Lisa grew up in Southington, and excelled at the many activities she participated in during her youth, including dance, basketball, softball, soccer, horseback riding, and playing piano. She attended Southington schools, graduating from SHS in 2000. Lisa worked in the insurance industry as a claims adjustor, most recently at Lincoln Financial. Lisa was a talented guitar player, even playing with a band for several years. Her happiest years, however, were when she was a member of Crossfit, as she loved the camaraderie of the gym and the excitement of competition. Lisa went on many adventures, such as traveling to Europe, going skydiving, and completing a Spartan race. She loved music, especially Tori Amos. She also enjoyed watching movies and playing cards with her family. Lisa was an animal lover and leaves behind her beloved cat, Mr. Peter. She joins her recently deceased cat, Miss Bear, in the afterlife.