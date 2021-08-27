Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southington, CT

Lisa Plocharczyk

New Britain Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Plocharczyk, 39, passed away at her home in Middletown on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Lisa grew up in Southington, and excelled at the many activities she participated in during her youth, including dance, basketball, softball, soccer, horseback riding, and playing piano. She attended Southington schools, graduating from SHS in 2000. Lisa worked in the insurance industry as a claims adjustor, most recently at Lincoln Financial. Lisa was a talented guitar player, even playing with a band for several years. Her happiest years, however, were when she was a member of Crossfit, as she loved the camaraderie of the gym and the excitement of competition. Lisa went on many adventures, such as traveling to Europe, going skydiving, and completing a Spartan race. She loved music, especially Tori Amos. She also enjoyed watching movies and playing cards with her family. Lisa was an animal lover and leaves behind her beloved cat, Mr. Peter. She joins her recently deceased cat, Miss Bear, in the afterlife.

www.newbritainherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
Local
Connecticut Basketball
City
Southington, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
City
East Hartford, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Amos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Cat#Spartan Race#Basketball#Animals#Shs#Lincoln Financial#Crossfit#Plantsville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy