Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Bojangles closing all company-owned locations for 2 days – most in Charlotte, Fayetteville

By Associated Press
cbs17
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants says it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two upcoming days. North Carolina locations that are closing include Aberdeen, 21 in Charlotte, seven in Fayetteville, 10 in Greensboro, two in Hope Mills, nine in Winston-Salem, and one in Raeford. No locally-owned locations in Raleigh or Durham are affected.

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope Mills, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Business
City
Fayetteville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Winston-salem, NC
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Aberdeen, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Fayetteville, NC
Food & Drinks
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raeford, NC
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Fayetteville, NC
Lifestyle
Fayetteville, NC
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ap#The Associated Press#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

A look inside the new JINYA Ramen Bar, opening in Uptown Sept. 13

JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open September 13 in the new Ally Charlotte Center tower in Uptown. And already plans are in place for a second one. That one will be in the Hazel SouthPark Apartments retail space — a corner space just off of Barclay Downs Drive — in early 2022. Why it […] The post A look inside the new JINYA Ramen Bar, opening in Uptown Sept. 13 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy