Robert William Taylor, Jr., 82, of Bloomfield, Conn., departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. He was born on Jan. 4, 1939. A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Full Gospel Deliverance Church, 27 Brown Street, Bloomfield, Conn. Interment will be held at Fair View Cemetery, 120 Smalley Street, New Britain, Conn. To leave a message of comfort for the Taylor family, view the full obituary and livestreamed services, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.