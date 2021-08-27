Cancel
Bloomfield, CT

Robert William Taylor, Jr.

New Britain Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert William Taylor, Jr., 82, of Bloomfield, Conn., departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. He was born on Jan. 4, 1939. A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Full Gospel Deliverance Church, 27 Brown Street, Bloomfield, Conn. Interment will be held at Fair View Cemetery, 120 Smalley Street, New Britain, Conn. To leave a message of comfort for the Taylor family, view the full obituary and livestreamed services, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

www.newbritainherald.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, CT
New Britain, CT
Obituaries
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
City
New Britain, CT
#William Taylor#Obituary
