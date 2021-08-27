Dug Days - Official Trailer

Not a single person with a soul walked away from the 2009 Pixar movie "Up" without falling head over heels for Dug, the lovable talking dog with a penchant for squirrel animosity and jokes ("It is funny because the squirrel gets dead!"). I feel like every other day happens to be some national celebration of a fringe topic, but today happens to be International Dog Day, and so Disney has released new holiday-appropriate footage and artwork for "Dug Days." If we all can't just get the entire day off from work for this holiday that I only just found out about, this feels like the next best thing.