Dug Days - Official Trailer
Dug, Carl, and Russell from Disney and Pixar's Up return in Dug Days, a new collection of shorts that follows the humorous misadventures of the lovable dog, Dug. Check out the adorable trailer featuring the trio along with the appearance of a bushy-tailed character. Each short features everyday events that occur in and around Dug's backyard, all through the exciting (and delightfully distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog. Written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, the shorts premiere exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2021.www.ign.com
