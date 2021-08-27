Cancel
Clark County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Jackson, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Jackson; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Clark, southeastern Jackson and northeastern Monroe Counties through 615 PM CDT At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Millston, or 9 miles east of Black River Falls, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Black River Falls, Millston, Warrens, City Point, The Black River Correctional Center, Pigeon Creek Campground, Potters Flowage, The North Flowage, Vaudreuil, Normay Ridge, Jellystone Park Near Warrens, Bear Bluff Township, Seventeen Flowage, Pray, Lake Wazee and The Majestic Pines Casino. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 117 and 136. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

