49ers' Richie James to undergo knee surgery, will reportedly be out at least six weeks

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers will be without one of their wide receivers and return specialists to start the regular season. On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Richie James will undergo surgery for his knee injury, and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

