Jesse Jackson moves to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID

Comedian Ricahrd Pryor died of a heart attack on December 10, 2005, at the age of 65 (per Biography). The "Stir Crazy" star's first heart attack occurred in 1978, but that did not slow down his career. According to Biography, many critics believe Pryor delivered his best work one year later with the film "Richard Pryor: Live in Concert." Pryor later suffered from what was called a "minor" heart attack while vacationing in Australia in 1990, per the Los Angeles Times. The actor was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1986, a disease that affects the nervous system. By the 1990s, he was restricted to a wheelchair, but that did not stop him from performing (via Biography).