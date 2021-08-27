Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee suburban school won't offer students free lunch

 9 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee school district is meeting to possibly reconsider opting out of a federally funded free meal program. The move met with widespread criticism from parents after school board members said they were concerned participating students would “become spoiled.” The Waukesha school board planned a special meeting Monday to discuss its participation in the program. The meeting comes after parents and other advocates put pressure on the board to reconsider. The Alliance for Education in Waukesha held a rally outside the district office on Friday to call for reinstating the program. The state education department says Waukesha is the state's only district eligible for the program to drop out.

