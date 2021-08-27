Cancel
Louisiana State Police urges preparedness for NWLA ahead of Hurricane Ida

By Chandler Watkins
KSLA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop G is urging NWLA residents to have a game plan and be prepared ahead of Hurricane Ida. “We have a hurricane coming to Louisiana that has the potential to cause of a lot devastation,” Trooper Jonathan Odum said. “It’s going to impact a lot of lives and displace a lot of people. As always with a hurricane, you’re going to have people who will evacuate and they will travel north. You will see a lot of travel routes affected and potential gridlock from people getting out of harm’s way. Gas stations will be affected and there could potentially be a shortage of gas.”

