Person taken to hospital after 6-vehicle crash on Route 10 in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Route 10 bridge in Northfield Friday afternoon. Northfield Fire Department Chief “Skip” Dunnell said the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. and involved six motor vehicles and eight individuals. All eight were injured in the crash but only one was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The other seven refused medical treatment after being checked for injuries.