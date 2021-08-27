Calaveras Public Health and Mark Twain Medical Center Encourage Vaccination as Hospital Nears Capacity
Officials from Calaveras Public Health and Mark Twain Medical Center reported a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations this week. They state by Thursday, August 26, Mark Twain Medical Center neared capacity. The hospital typically operates with an average daily census of 9 patients. As of Thursday, there were a total of 17 inpatients, 6 of those patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19. An ongoing staffing shortage threatens to worsen the situation if numbers continue to grow. Tuolumne Public Health and Adventist Health made a similar statement published here Tuesday morning, August 24.www.mymotherlode.com
