Liberty Hill ISD, Hays CISD, San Marcos CISD are the latest districts in the Central Texas area moving some of their classrooms remote due to COVID-19 cases. Liberty Hill ISD mentioned the move in a YouTube video posted to the district's account, saying how some of their classrooms and even a grade level would need to be moved to remote learning due to the district continuing to see a large spike in COVID-19 cases in both classrooms and campuses.