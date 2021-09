Sirhan Sirhan, the man who was convicted of murdering Senator Robert F. Kennedy on June 6, 1968, was recommended for parole on Friday. The decision comes after two of Kennedy's children indicated they were in favor of Sirhan's release. "I'm overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face-to-face," Douglas Kennedy said at the hearing, according to the Associated Press. "I think I've lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love." Robert F Kennedy Jr. has spoken in favor of Sirhan's release for years, and wrote a letter favoring his parole, which was submitted during the hearing.