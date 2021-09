The buying frenzy the Naples housing market experienced during the past year has simmered and is being replaced with what brokers say will be our new normal: a low inventory market with fast turnover of quality homes priced right. According to the July 2021 Market Report released by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), inventory decreased 77.2 percent to 1,295 homes in July 2021 compared to 5,672 homes in July 2020, but demand continues to be steady as there were only 30 fewer closed sales and just a 2 percent drop in showings.