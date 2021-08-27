Cancel
Santa Cruz County, CA

COVID-19 test results wreak havoc on opening weekend | High school football

By Jim Seimas
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high school football schedule is taking some hits early, a result of positive COVID-19 tests. St. Francis High’s season opener at King City on Friday night was postponed hours ahead of kickoff and rescheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. And San Lorenzo Valley’s home game Saturday against Washington of San Francisco was canceled after a player in the Cougars’ program tested positive for COVID-19.

