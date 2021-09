Outdoor rugs are just as necessary to home furnishing as are indoor ones. Just think about it: Does your patio get hot with all that extra sunshine in the summer? Does your outdoor furniture slip and slide around? Or does your backyard need a splash of color and an interesting pattern to anchor its design? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, your outdoor space will greatly benefit from one of the best outdoor rugs. There are many benefits to using outdoor rugs. Here are a few of the main ones: Temperature – While many outdoor surfaces absorb heat and...