Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Former judge in Vegas to run for Nevada secretary of state

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former state court judge who was reprimanded for cursing and throwing a pocket U.S. Constitution against a courtroom wall in an outburst over a juror’s apparent attempt to avoid jury service said he will seek the Republican nomination for Nevada secretary of state.

Richard Scotti told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday he’ll run on his experience as a business lawyer, business owner and judge.

Scotti served one six-year term in Clark County District Court before losing his bid for re-election in 2020 to the nonpartisan seat. He also served two terms as one of 15 governors of the Nevada State Bar.

Scotti, in a statement, cited his “passion to protect election integrity and our constitutional values.”

As judge, Scotti in 2018 ordered the release of Las Vegas police records from the October 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting to the Review-Journal and other media organizations.

He faced ethics charges for the 2017 outburst, captured on courtroom video, at a potential juror during a child rape trial that resulted in an overturned verdict.

Jim Marchant, a former state assemblyman who lost a bid for Congress in 2020, is also seeking the Republican nomination for the November 2022 election to replace term-limited GOP Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

559K+
Followers
308K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Marchant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Strip#Child Rape#Ap#U S Constitution#Republican#The Nevada State Bar#The Review Journal#Gop#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

West Virginia ending one of worst weeks during pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia had one of its worst weeks during the coronavirus pandemic as the number of positive cases neared a seven-day record. The 6,705 confirmed statewide cases for the six days ending Saturday already surpassed the previous week’s total and were the fourth highest for any week since the first case was reported in the state in March 2020, according to state health data. Virus cases for Sunday will be reported on Monday.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine nursing home to close; Vermont courts extend protocols

A Maine nursing home on Deer Isle will close at the end of October, citing both the coronavirus pandemic and the recent struggle to find qualified workers. At one point, Island Nursing Home dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak that lasted about six weeks and resulted in 100 cases and 14 resident deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Posted by
The Associated Press

South Dakota says it’s managing COVID-19 patients, for now

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in South Dakota, although hospital officials say they’re still holding their own on capacity. The western part of the state is seeing the biggest spike in numbers, though cases in northeastern South Dakota are also on the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California. They were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

Comments / 0

Community Policy