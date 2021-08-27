Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Japanese Brokerage Nomura Lets Users Trade Crypto Tokens For Pizza And Pasta: Report

By Samyuktha Sriram
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Japanese financial services giant Nomura Holdings Inc (OTC:NRSCF) is facilitating the use of blockchain-based security tokens to buy and trade luxurious Italian dishes as their value fluctuates. What Happened: According to a report from The Japan Times, an affiliate of Nomura Holdings began selling these security tokens for four high-end...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nomura Holdings Inc#Markets#Japanese#Nrscf#Italian#The Japan Times#Nri#Nomura Securities#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Regains The $50,000 Level, Eyes $60,000

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is worth over $50,000 once again, spurring bulls to act once again. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin brushed the $51,000 price level after seeing a price increase of over 5% from its 24-hour low of $48,457 up to $50,912. According to market analyst Michaël Van...
StocksBenzinga

Texas Capital Bancshares Insider Trades $249.67 Thousand In Company Stock

Timothy Storms, Chief Risk Officer at Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), made a large insider buy on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares at a price of $59.83 per share. The total transaction amounted to $249,671.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

The Ultimate Guide to Crypto Tokens

You have probably heard lately the terms tokens, crypto tokens, and cryptocurrencies. In this article, I will cover in depth what crypto tokens are, how they are created, what they are used for and how they differ from cryptocurrencies along with the most common questions around this topic. You have...
MarketsBenzinga

Big Week for BTC & ETH

The Benzinga Crypto Show brings you the latest news, insights and price predictions in the crypto space. Subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts here https://www.benzinga.com/podcastsCheck Out More Crypto Headlines at https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrencyThe Benzinga Crypto Show brings you the latest news, insights, and price predictions in the crypto space.Check out the TOP coins!https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrencyhttps://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/​​Episode Summary:Today’s Guest:Fred Pye: CEO & President, 3iQhttps://3iq.ca/Meet the Hosts:Catherine Rosshttps://www.twitter.com/rossreportsAaron Thomashttps://www.twitter.com/aaron_thoma5Follow Benzinga Crypto on Twitter!➡️https://twitter.com/benzingacrypto​​Subscribe to the Benzinga Crypto Newsletter ➡️ https://www.benzinga.com/money/cryptoDisclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Western Digital Stock Gains On Report Japan May Back Kioxia Merger

Western Digital (WDC) - Get Western Digital Corporation Report shares moved higher Friday amid reports that the chipmaker is on track to get Japanese government approval for a possible $20 billion merger with flash memory manufacturer Kioxia. Kioxia, which was sold by Toshiba Corp. to a private equity consortium lead...
MarketsPizza Marketplace

Report forecasts $42M growth in pizza market

The U.S. pizza market is expected to grow $42.20 million between 2021 and 2025, according to a Technavio report. The report identifies the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries, the rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants, and growing consumer inclination toward vegan pizza are the major factors driving the growth of the market, according to a press release. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Katapult Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KPLT) is trading higher Friday after KeyBanc released an industry update to clients on the rent to own sector with positive comments on the stock. Keybanc said Katapult Holdings "appears well-positioned to benefit from potential new partnerships, evidenced by news that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been conducting...
Marketsgamerevolution.com

Firo crypto token price, where to buy, and symbol

Firo cryptocurrency is on the rise, likely thanks to the privacy benefits of its parent blockchain. This digital currency places a “focus on setting privacy standards” where people’s finances are concerned. But, are Firo crypto tokens worth investing in? Here’s the latest on the Firo crypto token price, how and where to buy the altcoin, plus its ticker symbol.
Retailu.today

Japanese "Amazon" Rakuten to Resume XRP Trading

Major Japanese online retailing company Rakuten has announced that it’s going to resume XRP margin trading on its Rakuten Wallet exchange. The service was halted on Dec. 24, two days after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced its landmark lawsuit against blockchain company Ripple. Rakuten Wallet notes that the...
Commodities & FutureBenzinga

How to Leverage Trade Crypto

Looking to leverage your crypto? You can get started on ByBit!. Mass adoption of cryptocurrencies has increased exponentially in 2021. People have been captivated by the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Bitcoin (BTC) setting new all-time highs. As of August 2021, the market cap of the entire crypto space sat at more than $2 trillion. A tsunami of trading volume has attracted tons of day traders looking to use leverage to pursue maximum gains.
Marketsgamerevolution.com

DFI.Money (YFII) crypto token price, where to buy, and symbol

DFI.Money (YFII) cryptocurrency is part of DeFi aggregator platform yearn.finance (YFI). The DeFi-farming service “automatically puts your crypto assets to work for high yield profits.” It’s an enticing proposal, which draws many traders towards investing in the native DFI.Money altcoin. So, here’s the need-to-know info on the YFII crypto token price, how and where to buy it, plus the ticker symbol that identifies this digital currency.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Weld Money offers crypto cards to its users

• Weld Money will arrive in Europe by the end of the year, working with stablecoins. • The crypto card will support USDT and Tether in its initial phase. The cryptocurrency market has come to Ukraine with a lot of power; since last year, tokens such as Bitcoin are disputed among the favorites by citizens. In 2020, crypto investments in the country reached $400 million, and by the end of this year, the figure is expected to have doubled.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

PayPal to offer stock-trading platform to American users reports

US fintech giant PayPal is reportedly exploring the idea of launching its own platform for trading individual stocks. News that the company is setting its sights on the booming business sector sent its shares soaring. The online payment operator hired brokerage industry veteran Rich Hagen, who co-founded online brokerage TradeKing,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy