When you want to improve your health, you might first think of your physical health. That can be improved through eating right, working out, and getting plenty of rest. Still, your spiritual health also plays a role in your wellbeing. Spirituality can mean different things to different people, but it is about more than your religious beliefs. It also includes the way you appreciate and find meaning in life. By improving your spiritual wellbeing, you can motivate yourself to focus on what matters. Being more mindful is a great way to start.