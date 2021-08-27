More Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy, Republican Congressmen visit
FORT MCCOY Wis. (CBS 58) -- Republican Congressmen from Wisconsin got their chance to tour Fort McCoy as more Afghan refugees arrive. Reps. Mike Gallagher (WI-08), Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Bryan Steil (WI-01), Tom Tiffany (WI-07), and Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) met with officials who say there's now 2,000 people housed at the facilities. That number is expected to reach 3,00 by the end of Friday, lawmakers said.cbs58.com
