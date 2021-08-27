Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden announces plan to raise federal employees' pay

By Oriana Gonzalez
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden on Friday announced plans to give all federal employees 2.7% pay increase. What they're saying: "Specifically, I have determined that for 2022, the across-the-board base pay increase will be 2.2 percent and locality pay increases will average 0.5 percent, resulting in an overall average increase of 2.7 percent for civilian Federal employees, consistent with the assumption in my 2022 Budget," Biden said in a letter to Congress.

www.axios.com

Comments / 289

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
58K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Employees#U S Census Bureau#Democratic#The Washington Post#Immigrati0n#The U S Census Bureau#The New York Times#Anglo#Latinos#Laist#Asian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Dems block bid to stop Biden’s $3.5T bill from sending taxpayer money to countries with slave labor

House Democratic have rejected legislation to stop President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social welfare bill from benefiting countries that use slave labor, such as China, through the federal government’s transition to an all-electric vehicle fleet. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee offered an amendment to the massive spending bill that would...
BusinessNew York Post

Biden uses slow jobs report to urge Congress to pass $4.7T in spending

President Biden on Friday pinned the blame for disappointing monthly job-growth figures on the Delta variant of COVID-19 — using the report to urge Congress to pass his proposals for $4.7 trillion in new federal spending. The US added just 235,000 jobs in August, far short of the 720,000 positions...
Presidential ElectionKABC

America Is Noticing Biden’s Performance: Poll: 61% Believe America Is On Wrong Track

(Washington, DC) — A new survey is revealing many Americans think the country is on the wrong track. That’s what 61-percent of those surveyed told the Politico-Morning Consult poll. Just 39-percent believe the U.S. is going where it should. Meantime, the survey also found a majority isn’t satisfied with the job President Biden is doing in office. Just 47-percent approve of his performance while 49-percent don’t.
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

Biden 'climate corps' plan excites young Americans seeking green jobs

A new federal programme - currently seeking funds in Congress - hopes to create jobs and tackle climate change across the country. The Civilian Climate Corps could create up to 1.5 million new jobs, but details of the programme are still under discussion. Its modelled in part on a 1930s...
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

2022 pay raise: Maybe not for you!

The good news for most white collar civilian federal workers is that President Joe Biden wants them to have a 2.7% raise in January, 2022. That increase, proposed last Friday, would mean an across-the-board 2.2% raise with another 0.5% allocated for locality pay. Equally good, for feds is that Congress...
U.S. PoliticsGlobeSt.com

Biden Announces Plan to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

WASHINGTON DC – Today, the White House released its plan to increase the affordable housing supply in the US. The administration is aiming to stabilize families that are at risk of losing their homes, due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Congress is currently working toward passing the Build...

Comments / 0

Community Policy