Biden announces plan to raise federal employees' pay

(Washington, DC) — A new survey is revealing many Americans think the country is on the wrong track. That’s what 61-percent of those surveyed told the Politico-Morning Consult poll. Just 39-percent believe the U.S. is going where it should. Meantime, the survey also found a majority isn’t satisfied with the job President Biden is doing in office. Just 47-percent approve of his performance while 49-percent don’t.