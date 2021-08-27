Biden announces plan to raise federal employees' pay
President Biden on Friday announced plans to give all federal employees 2.7% pay increase. What they're saying: "Specifically, I have determined that for 2022, the across-the-board base pay increase will be 2.2 percent and locality pay increases will average 0.5 percent, resulting in an overall average increase of 2.7 percent for civilian Federal employees, consistent with the assumption in my 2022 Budget," Biden said in a letter to Congress.www.axios.com
