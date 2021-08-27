Is Your Young Child Anxious About Returning to School? Sesame Street to the Rescue!
It’s officially back-to-school season! Whether you’re sad about summer ending (raises hand) or just excited to get your children out of the house again, the start of the school year can be a stressful time for everyone in the family. And this year, on top of the typical back-to-school nerves—like adjusting to a new teacher, school, or schedule—kids (and parents) have the additional worry about heading back to the classroom during an ongoing pandemic. If your kids are feeling anxious about the coming school year, Sesame Street is here to help.www.yogajournal.com
