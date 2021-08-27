Cancel
Is Your Young Child Anxious About Returning to School? Sesame Street to the Rescue!

By Ellen O'Brien
Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially back-to-school season! Whether you’re sad about summer ending (raises hand) or just excited to get your children out of the house again, the start of the school year can be a stressful time for everyone in the family. And this year, on top of the typical back-to-school nerves—like adjusting to a new teacher, school, or schedule—kids (and parents) have the additional worry about heading back to the classroom during an ongoing pandemic. If your kids are feeling anxious about the coming school year, Sesame Street is here to help.

KidsHerald Community Newspapers

Make Your Child's Vision Health a Priority this School Year

(Family Features) Children's vision is paramount to their performance in school and life. One in four children deals with a vision impairment that impacts his or her ability to learn, according to eye health and safety organization Prevent Blindness. Many of these cases are undiagnosed, and failing to identify and treat poor vision health early can lead to difficulties in the classroom, on the playing field and beyond.
KidsTODAY.com

Should a high-risk child return to school in person?

NBC senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY with answers to questions about keeping kids safe from COVID-19 as they return to school. He advises the mother of a high-risk child to make sure her child wears a mask and look for what’s happening in their classroom.Aug. 24, 2021.
Kidsroyalexaminer.com

Should you punish your child for something that happened at school?

If your child misbehaves at school, you may be wondering how to address the issue. Here’s some advice to keep in mind if your son or daughter gets into trouble during the school day. Once you’ve been informed about the incident, it’s important to discuss the matter with your child....
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Help for handling uncomfortable COVID questions as your child heads back-to-school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Your child wants a play date at his friend’s house, but you don’t know if the family is vaccinated, how do you ask that question? Your family decides that mask wearing is the safest way to head back-to-school, but you are worried about your child being bullied. D. Lori Stevic-Rust is a clinical health psychologist and she shares practical advice to help families with many back-to-school questions.
KidsEyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Easing your child's back-to-school anxiety

(WFSB) - The start of a new school year can be stressful for any student, but the pandemic is only adding to the uncertainty and anxiety. Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist from the Institute of Living, sat down with Eyewitness News to answer your questions about how you can help ease your child's back-to-school anxiety, including how you can reassure your children about heading back to school.
KidsPosted by
Verywell Health

How to Support Your Child’s Return to in-Person Learning

With kids and teens navigating in-person learning after over a year of isolation, parents and teachers should take steps to support their mental health. Parents should keep their children up-to-date with check-ups, help them settle into a routine, and keep watch for any unusual behavior. Experts are hopeful the pandemic...
Kidsmibluesperspectives.com

Keep Your Child’s Eyes and Teeth Healthy this School Year

As parents, families and caregivers prepare to send their children back to school, it’s a good time to check in with the health of their child’s teeth and eyes. As children grow, their eyesight can change quickly and may develop common vision problems. Left unchecked, vision problems could be mistaken for a learning disability in the classroom as they affect a child’s potential to engage and participate in activities. The increased use of technology and screens by children for learning and entertainment also could put new strain on their eyes.
YogaYoga Journal

A Meditation for Those “Give Me Strength!” Mom Moments

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. All moms all been there—mentally juggling our own tasks and demands with those of our kids’. When it all feels like too much, that’s a good sign that you need to take a few moments, just for you.
Buffalo, NYwestsenecabee.com

Helping anxious students return to school during a pandemic

Catholic Charities of Buffalo is sharing tips for parents and caregivers who may have a child who is anxious about stepping back into the classroom. The first day of school is often one that provokes anxiety for kids, so this year there are some extra challenges. “Returning to school as the COVID-19 pandemic continues is stressful for many students and […]
Dallas, TXLongview News-Journal

Talking with Your Child About a Difficult Diagnosis

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA) present a podcast with strategies for parents to use when talking to their children diagnosed with uncommon neurological disorders such as acute flaccid myelitis. The speakers are Rebecca Whitney, Associate Director of Pediatric Programs at SRNA, and Dr. Lana Harder, PhD, ABPP, a pediatric neuropsychologist from Children’s Medical Center of Dallas (CMCD) and Associate Professor with joint faculty appointments in Psychiatry and Neurology at the University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center. Together they address how to answer some of the tough questions your child may have about their diagnosis, as well as how to support them through transition of care as they get older. In addition, they discuss the emotions your child may experience during the process, and how to navigate these as a parent.
YogaYoga Journal

3 Meditations to Banish Back-to-School Parenting Stress

This back to school season is like no other. With some families still juggling at-home learning and others concerned about how the Delta variant will affect kids, parents are stressed and tired. We’re here to help. Outside+ members get access to the full text of all of Yoga Journal‘s parenting content—including meditations like the ones below—to help you find calm amid the chaos. They also get access to our complete archive, from inspirational stories to sequences by best-in-class teachers. Not a member? There’s never been a better time to sign up.
Kidscitysuntimes.com

Are Your Child’s Eyes Ready for School?

For most people, vision is their most precious sense. For children, this is even more evident, as about 80 percent of what a child learns is through the visual system. Most parents take their children to the dentist for regular preventative care but rely only upon obvious signs of a vision problem, or upon a school or pediatrician screening before seeking professional eye care for their children.
RelationshipsParents Magazine

How to Ask Relatives Not to Talk About Your Child's Body

It can be tough to know what to do when relatives comment on your child's size or eating habits. Here's how to navigate those moments and ask them to stay away from body-related talk. I open the door to frantic hellos from my parents, who I haven't seen in several...
Recipesmetroparent.com

10 Ways to Help Your Child Succeed in School

Every parent wants his or her child to do well in school. The problem is not usually that mom and dad aren’t capable of this. It’s just that the parent doesn’t know the best way to help. After all, not many parents have a background or training in educational techniques or child psychology.
YogaYoga Journal

Teaching Kids Yoga as a Parent or a Yoga Teacher

Rina Jakubowicz, founder of Super Yogis, is an international bilingual yoga teacher to adults and kids who is trained in and continues to study Vedanta. Rina is truly gifted at understanding how to share these teachings with younger generations in a fun, accessible way. Super Yogis’ mission is to give kids a head start on these life treasures for management of stress and living happier lives. Rina believes that kids are wiser and smarter than their small size—and provides inspiration to adults and yoga teachers on how to enhance those gifts.

