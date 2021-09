The following commentary first appeared in the September newsletter of the Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal). It has been edited lightly for style. When employees of the Department of FI$Cal (Financial Information System for California) were sent home in March 2020, they were accustomed to doing nearly all of their work at our facility. During the first few weeks while trying to digest the effects of the pandemic, leadership had some pretty tough conversations. What impacts will we see? How will employees adjust? How will we stay on track, especially when you’re not used to a telework environment?