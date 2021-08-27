Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Reboot Casts Lewis Pullman As Lead Actor

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith production on the big screen re-adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot set to begin very soon The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the New Line horror movie has found its lead. According to the trade, Lewis Pullman (son of actor Bill Pullman) will take on the part of Ben Mears for the film. In the story, Mears returns to his childhood home Jerusalem’s Lot while attempting to work on his next novel only to realize that a vampire has taken hold of the town. Other roles seemingly remain to be cast with King favorite Father Callahan, plus youngsters Danny and Ralphie Glick, and the big bad himself, Kurt Barlow, all unfilled as of yet.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Tobe Hooper
Person
Bill Pullman
Person
Lewis Pullman
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Recommends Matt Damon’s Underrated New Film

Horror icon Stephen King is back again with his favorite watches. This time, he recommended Matt Damon’s new crime drama film Stillwater to fans, praising the seasoned actor’s performance. Stephen King is known for some of the most iconic horror stories of all time, including The Shining, Carrie, and It....
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Salem's Lot: Three More Added To Cast Of King Adaptation

Salem's Lot is returning to the big screen. Today, three more joined the cast of the film, with Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and Spencer Treat Clark joining Lewis Pullman, who is in the lead role and son of actor Bill Pullman. Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel, with James Wan is as a producer. The book was originally adapted in 1979 by Tobe Hooper and again in 2004. Dauberman was also the screenwriter for IT: Chapter 1 and 2 and has had a hand in many films in The Conjuring film series, as both a writer and as a producer. This will be his second stab as a director, and New Line will release the film. Deadline had the news of the three joining the cast today.
TV ShowsComicBook

Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Chapelwaite’ Star Adrien Brody Introduces Stephen King’s New Horror Series

Evil worms its way into a tiny New England town in this harrowing adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” Set in the mid-19th century, the series stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as Charles Boone, a sea captain who moves with his three children into an ancestral home in Preacher’s Corners, Maine, following the death of his Polynesian wife. It’s not a happy homecoming.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Salem's Lot: Lewis Pullman To Star In Remake From New Line

Salem's Lot is returning to the big screen. Today, they cast Lewis Pullman in the lead role, son of actor Bill Pullman. Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel, with James Wan is as a producer. The book was originally adapted in 1979 by Tobe Hooper and again in 2004. Dauberman was also the screenwriter for IT: Chapter 1 and 2 and has had a hand in many films in The Conjuring film series, as both a writer and as a producer. This will be his second stab as a director, and New Line will release the film. Pullman's casting was reported on by The Hollywood Reporter.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Offers Praise And Fun Facts For Adrien Brody's Chapelwaite Adaptation

Stephen King has had a long relationship with Hollywood, and over the decades there have been some extreme highs and lows. The author has regularly praised the work of filmmakers bringing his books to life on the big or small screen, but he has also never been shy about sharing his disapproval. This in mind, his opinion always carries a lot of weight when a new adaptation is released – and it makes it all the more exciting that he has now given his seal of approval to the new series Chapelwaite.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chapelwaite: Why The Stephen King Series Changed Its Title From Jerusalem’s Lot

“Jerusalem’s Lot” is a name that will perk the ears of any Stephen King fan. While the beloved author has created a number of fictional but memorable municipalities over the course of his career – some of the most iconic locations being Castle Rock, Maine; Hemingford Home, Nebraska; and Sidewinder, Colorado – the darkness related to the town best known as ‘Salem’s Lot in King’s books has allowed it to stand as a fan-favorite for decades.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CinemaBlend

Adapting Stephen King's Pet Sematary: Exhuming And Examining 1989’s Take On Stephen King’s Scariest Book

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Had Stephen King had his druthers in 1979, Pet Sematary would not be a book recognized as part of his extensive canon, let alone a Constant Reader favorite. The author crafted the novel while he was a writer in residence at the University of Maine, and when it was completed and he gave the draft to his wife Tabitha King, they both came to the same opinion: it was too grim to publish. It was put in a drawer and stayed there… for about three years.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Stephen King recommends novel by Wyoming’s C.J. Box

CASPER, Wyo. — The author who breathed life into “The Shining,” gave Carrie her powers, and terrorized generations with a sewer-dwelling clown in “IT” has recommended a 2021 novel from Wyoming’s C.J. Box in a recent article from Amazon. In the article, titled Stephen King’s favorite 2021 summer reads, Amazon...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Stephen King names Top 5 stories he has written on 'Late Show'

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Stephen King listed his top five favorite stories that he has written over his career while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "My favorite short story would be called Survivor Type, which was about a physician who gets stranded on a little island and he's smuggling heroin. He's starving so he eats himself piece by piece," King said on Monday for his first answer.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Garrett Hedlund Talks Starring in Stephen King's 'Strawberry Spring' Podcast

It didn’t take that much convincing to get actor Garrett Hedlund to star in Stephen King’s very first podcast adaptation: “Strawberry Spring,” a short story from 1978’s creepy collection Night Shift. Jared Gutstadt, of podcast network Audio Up, first approached the Mudbound actor about the concept. “He said, ‘I want...
MoviesTwin Falls Times-News

Oscar winner Adrien Brody warms to trappings of Stephen King short story

Put Adrien Brody on the list of actors who like doing period pieces. “The more immersion the better,” the Oscar winner says. In dozens of films (from “The Pianist” to a string of Wes Anderson productions), he’s donned all sorts of costumes to get in the right frame of mind.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Wan’s Salem’s Lot Reboot Has Found Its Lead

Way back in early 2019, we found out that New Line Cinema was cooking up a new adaptation of Stephen King’s seminal vampire horror novel Salem’s Lot, with the ever-busy James Wan producing. About a year later, it was confirmed that It screenwriter Gary Dauberman would write and direct. Now, the movie is finally getting somewhere as we now know who’s going to star in it.
Moviesimdb.com

Salem's Lot Adds Beloved Character Actor Bill Camp, Other People Who Aren't Bill Camp

The cast for Gary Dauberman's latest Stephen King adaptation (he helped write and produce the recent "It" films) has been falling into place quite nicely. This film will be the first big-screen treatment for King's second novel, "'Salem's Lot," which has up to this point only ever been adapted for TV; first as a 1979 mini-series by Tobe Hooper and then in 2004 as a Rob Lowe vehicle on TNT. The story focuses on a writer returning to his quaint little Maine hometown just as vampires move in and start taking over the population.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?

Comments / 0

Community Policy