Stephen King's Salem's Lot Reboot Casts Lewis Pullman As Lead Actor
With production on the big screen re-adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot set to begin very soon The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the New Line horror movie has found its lead. According to the trade, Lewis Pullman (son of actor Bill Pullman) will take on the part of Ben Mears for the film. In the story, Mears returns to his childhood home Jerusalem’s Lot while attempting to work on his next novel only to realize that a vampire has taken hold of the town. Other roles seemingly remain to be cast with King favorite Father Callahan, plus youngsters Danny and Ralphie Glick, and the big bad himself, Kurt Barlow, all unfilled as of yet.comicbook.com
Comments / 0