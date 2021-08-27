Cancel
Charles County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PRINCE GEORGES AND CHARLES COUNTIES At 748 PM EDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Waldorf... Saint Charles Accokeek... Brandywine Northwood... White Plains This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Mattawoman Creek in Pinefield Acton Lane at Mattawoman Creek

alerts.weather.gov

