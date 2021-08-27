Cancel
Comics

My Hero Academia Reveals How Shigaraki Can Become All For One's True Successor

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VIllain Academia is in full swing in the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia, already revealing some major secrets behind the origin of Shigaraki, and it seems that the student of All For One is going to have to achieve an insane goal when it comes to becoming worthy of the all-powerful Quirk that his master wields. With the League of Villains encountering All For One's top scientist, Dr. Garaki, Shigaraki and company are staring down the barrel of a rather large gun when it comes to attempting to make their wildest dreams come true and shatter hero society.

comicbook.com

