Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Harding The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harding County in northwestern South Dakota Northern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 427 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Gustave, or 32 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crow Buttes, Haystack Buttes, Hoover and Sheep Buttes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH