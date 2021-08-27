Cancel
Susquehanna County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Broome County in central New York Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Deposit, Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Windsor, Lanesboro, Starrucca, Sherman, Hiawatha, Starlight, Scott Center, Hale Eddy and Winterdale.

alerts.weather.gov

