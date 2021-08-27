Cancel
Ozaukee County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Ozaukee, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ozaukee; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ozaukee and northeastern Washington Counties through 615 PM CDT At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Bend, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include West Bend, Grafton, Saukville, Kewaskum, Fredonia, Newburg, Waubeka, Fillmore, Keowns and Nabob. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
