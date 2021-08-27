Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Valley County through 515 PM MDT At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Opheim, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baylor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
