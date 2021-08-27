Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BRADFORD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A flash flood warning is in effect until 845 PM for southwestern Bradford County. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Binghamton.