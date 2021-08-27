Six people arrested for allegedly kidnapping a pregnant relative following multiple police reports in five different jurisdictions

Six people were arrested in Peoria and Glendale on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and beating a pregnant family member after years of threats and a prior attempt, according to officials.

The Peoria Police Department was the leading agency, but more than 20 separate police reports were filed by the victim in different jurisdictions over a two-year span, police said. The threats allegedly ranged from harassment to aggravated assault and kidnapping.

The pregnant victim's brother, Bashir Alfartousi, was arrested in March by the Yuma Police Department for attempting to kidnap her, police said. The victim said in a statement that Alfartousi would have brought her back to her family where she feared she would be killed.

In May, Peoria police responded to a call about threats being made to the pregnant victim's boyfriend's family by the six suspects, police said.

The caller said that the suspects "demanded" that the pregnant 20-year-old woman be returned to them or they would kidnap a member of the caller's family, according to authorities.

On August 18, the victim was allegedly kidnapped by her family in a parking lot outside of a doctor's office in Avondale. The suspects pulled the victim into a vehicle before they started punching her in the stomach, police said. Two witnesses intervened and helped the victim escape.

On Thursday, the Peoria Police Department served three search warrants at two homes in Peoria and an apartment in Glendale leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The victim's parents and siblings were all arrested. Ali, Zahraa, Yaser, Bashir, Souad and Fares Alfartousi are all facing kidnapping, domestic violence, aggravated robbery and threat charges.

The Goodyear Police Department, Avondale Police Department, Tolleson Police Department, Phoenix Police Department and Yuma Police Department all worked in conjunction with Peoria police on their investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

