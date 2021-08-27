Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

3 California lawmakers out with coronavirus, surgery plans

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UZ1I_0bfCWkDl00

Two fully vaccinated members of the 80-member California Assembly are quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus .

A third lawmaker plans to miss portions of the last two weeks of the legislative session as she prepares for surgery. Republican Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen recently tested positive but has no symptoms.

She plans to return to the Legislature as soon as possible. Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty hopes to be back Monday after mild symptoms.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez will miss four days including the last day of the session as she prepares for breast cancer surgery.

Lawmakers will consider hundreds of bills before adjourning for the year on September 10.

Read the full story from the Associated Press HERE .

WATCH MORE : COVID-19 has Sacramento County hospitals at capacity , health officials say.

Comments / 0

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Nguyen
Person
Lorena Gonzalez
Person
Kevin Mccarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Lawmakers#Cancer Surgery#Legislature#California Assembly#Republican#Democratic#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy