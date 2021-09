An Ohio police department is seeking assistance from the public in an attempt to identify a suspect accused of a drive by shooting that hit two auxiliary officers. Two Lorain Police Department auxiliary officers were driving home in their personal vehicle early Sunday when a vehicle "aggressively tailgating their vehicle" forced the officers to pull over. Once on the side of the road, a "newer, dark-colored vehicle" pulled up to their car and fired several shots at the officers, according to a Lorain Police Department press release.