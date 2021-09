OTTAWA — In his return to TD Place, BC’s Rick Campbell collected his second win of the season on the heels of a collective team effort, knocking off his former club, the Ottawa REDBLACKS, 24-12. Leading the charge for his team was a combination of kicking from Jimmy Camacho who went 3-3 on the night and passing from Michael Reilly, who threw for 301 yards. Matt Nichols finished the night with 206 passing yards and an interception.