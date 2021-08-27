Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - Straw sculptors put their skills to the test in the 6th annual U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition in Mt. Morris. From now until Aug. 29, these creations will be on display at the Mt. Morris campus. If you haven’t had a chance to go see it, tomorrow is straw fest day and a whole bunch of events are lined up ranging from mechanical bull rides to straw round bale races and even a blacksmith demonstration. Organizers say this even brings quite a lot of foot traffic to the city..