Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

What did former governor Andrew Cuomo do with all that book deal money?

FingerLakes1
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemblyman Angelo Santabarbara believes any money Andrew Cuomo made from his book should go to his victims and women’s rights organizations. The contract Cuomo had for the memoir about handling the pandemic was worth $5.1 million dollars. The book is now being investigated because he allegedly used government resources to...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelo Santabarbara
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Way#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Way
Related
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Andrew Cuomo Left Behind a Rent-Relief Debacle

On June 1st, New York began accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or E.R.A.P., a $2.7 billion bailout fund for hundreds of thousands of renters and landlords who lost jobs or income or both during the pandemic. The money, which represented New York’s share of the $46.5 billion in rent relief that the federal government had sent to the states months earlier, had the potential to stave off catastrophe. New York has a higher proportion of renters than any other state in the country—and some of the highest rents. It’s been estimated that, a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, renters in New York owe as much as $3.3 billion in back rent. One in five New York households has “slight to no confidence” in its ability to make next month’s rent. E.R.A.P.—which would pay as much as twelve months of back rent, plus three upcoming months—promised to wipe out much of that debt, and alleviate some measure of anxiety.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

De Blasio Sounding Out Governor Run After Cuomo’s Downfall, Says Report

It’s only been three weeks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace after a string of sexual-harassment allegations—but it appears his longtime nemesis, Bill de Blasio, hasn’t been wasting that time. According to Politico, the New York City mayor has been spending the past few weeks calling allies and labor leaders to gather their thoughts on him launching a bid for governor. “He’s letting the leaders know that he’s considering running for governor,” one unnamed union affiliate told the site. Asked about what de Blasio had said in his calls, the affiliate said the mayor is “asking friends to hold off on making a decision” about who to endorse in the Democratic primary, and that he wants to “head off any momentum for Tish and Kathy,” referring to New York Attorney General Tish James and Cuomo’s recently installed successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul. The New York Times reported Wednesday that de Blasio’s pollster, Anna Greenberg, has been weighing up his popularity outside of the city.
Albany, NYinformnny.com

FOIL request policy for former Gov. Cuomo uncovered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An independent Albany think-tank has uncovered a former Cuomo administration policy that barred state agencies from releasing sensitive information to the public until after the governor’s office had approved it. The Empire Center for Public Policy obtained the Cuomo policy from a 2018 Department of State...
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo Hides Out In The Hamptons, As Disgraced Ex-Governor's Legal Woes Could Cost New York Taxpayers At Least $9.5 Million

Andrew Cuomo is reportedly hiding out in The Hamptons while his successor if left to handle the legal and financial woes the disgraced former governor left behind. Multiple sources claim the 63-year-old ex-politician has been staying at the Southampton home of his longtime friend, Dr. Jeffrey A. Sachs, since his resignation earlier this month.
Politicstheknightnews.com

OP-ED: Governor Andrew Cuomo: The Hypocrisy of the #MeTOO Movement

New York State’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, a self-proclaimed champion of the #MeTOO movement has dug his own demise amid his imminent resignation, taking effect on August 24, 2021. This resignation stems from a year of consistent allegations of sexual misconduct from about a dozen former female staff members. How can a “champion” of women’s rights become the complete opposite? The answer is simple: Unabashed hypocrisy.
Politicswnynewsnow.com

SUNY Chancellor Malatras Under Fire Over Ties To Former Governor Cuomo

ALBNAY (WENY) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is under fire over his ties to the Cuomo Administration. According to WRGB, some lawmakers are calling for more information on his activities when he worked with the former Governor, including a possible role in the nursing home COVID-19 death scandal. It has...
PetsPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Did Cuomo Really Leave His Dog at the Governor’s Mansion?

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is in the dog house. Is there not enough room for two?. It's hard to believe but Andrew Cuomo is no longer the Governor of New York State. His last day in office was yesterday and his Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul was sworn into office as the 57th and the first female governor of the state.
New York City, NYFingerLakes1

Should Andrew Cuomo return $5M book deal? Where would it go? Lawmakers call for more than a fine

Some lawmakers in New York are calling for former Governor Andrew Cuomo to return the money made from his coronavirus pandemic response book, which drew criticism from all angles over the last year. Specific concerns about the ethics of staff members, paid for by state tax dollars, working on the book as the worst of the pandemic unfolded and thousands died have been aired.
PoliticsDaily Freeman

Alan Chartock: Andrew Cuomo’s downfall too sad for me to write a book about it

I was recently approached about the possibility of writing a biographical study, detailing the fall of Andrew Cuomo. If you’ve never written a biography, I’m here to tell you that it isn’t easy. It is much easier to write a book about a person you like and, to put it mildly, I do not love Andrew Cuomo, although I will admit that I do feel sorry for the guy.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Lawmaker: Cuomo should lose book money

The money ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo earned from his book about the COVID-19 pandemic released a year ago should be given to victims and women's rights organizations, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said Thursday. Cuomo last year received a $5.1 million contract to write a memoir about his handling of the pandemic, "American...
PoliticsDaily Gazette

EDITORIAL: State must recoup profits from Cuomo’s book deal

State lawmakers should be going full-bore to recover the $5.1 million former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making from the sale of his poorly received, premature brag book: “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons and the COVID-19 Pandemic.”. Cuomo certainly has a right to write a book about his experiences in office. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy