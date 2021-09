List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The Star Wars sequel trilogy is a really sore subject for fans, with many still hoping Disney will retcon it. But has 'a new hope' suddenly emerged? With the ‘Multiverse’ now being introduced into the likes of the MCU, as seen in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and also in the upcoming Flashpoint within the DCEU, is it possible that this dramatic, canon-altering plot device could one day be used to ‘correct’ the final trilogy in The Skywalker Saga?