Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ex-Congo public health minister accused of COVID-19 fraud

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities have arrested Congo’s former public health minister on allegations he misappropriated more than $1 million in funds allocated by the World Bank to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Eteni Longondo was taken to the central prison of Makala following an hours-long court proceeding in Kinshasa on Friday. At a news conference earlier this week, the former health minister denied there had ever been any misappropriation of COVID-19 funds. Longondo was health minister from the earliest days of the pandemic in Congo until being replaced this past April.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Minister#Covid 19 Pandemic#Ex Congo#Kinshasa#Ap#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World Bank
Related
Public Healthwhbl.com

Ex-Indonesian minister jailed for 12 years over COVID-19 graft scandal

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled on Monday. The court said the former politician had received bribes in relation to the procurement of goods intended for COVID-19 social...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

South African health minister says C.1.2 variant not a threat for now

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that scientists had told the government that at this stage the C.1.2 coronavirus variant detected locally was not a threat. The C.1.2 variant was first identified in May and has now been seen in all of the country’s...
Delaware County, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Public Health Releases Latest COVID-19 Stats

The number of people hospitalized in Delaware County with COVID-19 has climbed from last week. As of September 1st, six people are currently in the hospital compared to two people the week before. Delaware County Public Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday. They say as of September 1st,...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Posted by
Southside Matt

China set to take over almost ¾ of the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife, Bali 2013APEC. In the fall of 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his initiative for a new Silk Road Economic Belt to enable trade between China and countries throughout the world. The original Silk Road was used for over one-and-a-half millennia, ending in 1453, that connected China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe for trade. Stretching as far west as the Greco-Roman Empire, as well as through Iran and into Iraq and Mesopotamia, the Silk Road allowed China to expand its influence through the known world.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
Public HealthSHAPE

What Is the Mu Variant of COVID-19?

These days, it seems as if you can't scan the news without seeing a COVID-19-related headline. And while the highly contagious Delta variant is still very much on everyone's radar, it seems there's another variant that global health experts are monitoring. (Related: What Is the C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant?) The B.1.621...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.

Comments / 0

Community Policy