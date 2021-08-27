Cancel
Environment

Drought-struck Brazil expects Sept rainfall well below average

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Rainfall in key energy-producing regions of drought-struck Brazil is likely to remain well below average in September, the national grid operator ONS said on Friday, doing little to relieve high energy prices and headaches for agribusiness. Brazil, one of the world’s agricultural superpowers, is grappling with...

