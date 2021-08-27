Cancel
Public Health

Kraft Heinz to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for office employees

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Kraft Heinz Co said on Friday all U.S. employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to offices in January, as the fast-spreading Delta variant batters the United States. The packaged-food maker’s announcement comes days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval...

