How to Watch 'Candyman': Is the Scary Slasher Sequel Streaming?

I had never seen the 1992 horror film Candyman, and I'm so glad I watched it before I saw the new movie of the same name. This is being promoted as a "spiritual sequel" to the '92 film, but it's very much a direct follow-on from the original story. Would the new movie be incomprehensible without the background of the first one? Not at all. But if there is anything you find even the least bit appealing about this new Candyman, you would do very well indeed to watch, or rewatch, the '92 film. (It's available on Amazon Prime and other streaming services.)