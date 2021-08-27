TikTok Exposes Hidden Symbol Sizing Guide on Popular Retailer's Tags

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Before having a kid, I never knew how complicated it could be to buy new shoes. Each time my son grows out of a pair (how did he do it so fast?) or destroys them (again, so fast!), I wind up doing some kind of algebraic equation: What size he is now + how fast he will grow in the next six months – playground games involving dirt piles / chances his favorite color will still be turquoise in that time = how much I'm willing to spend. But when we're talking about the coming fall with its unpredictable weather changes, then I have to take into account buying multiple pairs for rain, shine, mud, cold, and random heat waves. This is all to say that when I learned sneaker brand Vessi was making waterproof shoes for kids, I wondered if it would mean I could learn some new math this year.